Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs A13 5G

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Delivers 133% higher peak brightness (1022 against 438 nits)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 249K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and A13 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 89.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1519:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A24 4G +133%
1022 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
438 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A24 4G +2%
82.4%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +63%
1818
Galaxy A13 5G
1118
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A24 4G +44%
360788
Galaxy A13 5G
249789
CPU 103750 77589
GPU 84782 57434
Memory 76824 52691
UX 93483 59678
Total score 360788 249789
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 43 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1235 1191
Web score 8027 5626
Video editing 5566 4955
Photo editing 15535 11786
Data manipulation 7389 6064
Writing score 12256 8147
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 26.7 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:29 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:31 hr -
Watching video 16:27 hr -
Gaming 06:06 hr -
Standby 155 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2023 December 2021
Release date April 2023 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A13 5G
2. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A13 5G
3. Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A13 5G
4. Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A13 5G
5. Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A13 5G
6. Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A24 4G
7. Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A24 4G
8. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A24 4G
9. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A24 4G
10. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A24 4G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский