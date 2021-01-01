Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A3 (2017) vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) vs Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on January 1, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (510 against 442 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (312 vs 268 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2350 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.44% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A3 (2017)
Galaxy A11

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 4.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 312 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 68.16% 81.6%
Display tests
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A3 (2017) +15%
510 nits
Galaxy A11
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 135.4 mm (5.33 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 66.2 mm (2.61 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A3 (2017)
68.16%
Galaxy A11 +20%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A3 (2017)
44995
Galaxy A11 +62%
72774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Experience UI One UI 2.0
OS size 6.2 GB 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2017 March 2020
Release date January 2017 May 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.349 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.

