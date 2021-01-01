Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on January 1, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.