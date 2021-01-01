Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (92 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (546 against 499 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 124K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +9%
546 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +6%
84.9%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30
n/a
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30
106994
Honor 10 +96%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30
124606
Honor 10 +28%
159477
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 11.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Honor 10 +1%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30 +26%
14:33 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30 +16%
24:46 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Honor 10 +23%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 April 2018
Release date March 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

