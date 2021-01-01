Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Shows 24% longer battery life (92 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (546 against 499 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 124K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106994
Honor 10 +96%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
124606
Honor 10 +28%
159477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|11.2 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:37 hr
Honor 10 +1%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30 +26%
14:33 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30 +16%
24:46 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|April 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.25 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.
