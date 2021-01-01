Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (542 against 423 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (114 vs 92 hours)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 119K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +28%
542 nits
Honor 10X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A30 +1%
84.9%
Honor 10X Lite
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30
119825
Honor 10X Lite +37%
163673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 11.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Honor 10X Lite +24%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Honor 10X Lite +8%
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Honor 10X Lite +52%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 October 2020
Release date March 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10X Lite. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.

