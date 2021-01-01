Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 8
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Shows 31% longer battery life (92 vs 70 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 12.51% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (546 against 452 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
60
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|72.39%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1128:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 950
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1318
Honor 8 +35%
1780
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4103
Honor 8 +52%
6218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30 +10%
106994
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
124606
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|11.2 GB
|8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30 +9%
11:37 hr
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30 +67%
14:33 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30 +35%
24:46 hr
18:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|July 2016
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.25 W/kg
|1.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.69 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2