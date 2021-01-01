Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.