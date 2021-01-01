Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Honor 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8 Про
Samsung Galaxy A30
Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (92 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.05% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Honor 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 73.85%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 1803:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Honor 8 Pro +2%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +15%
84.9%
Honor 8 Pro
73.85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei Honor 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30
1318
Honor 8 Pro +42%
1874
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30
4103
Honor 8 Pro +46%
5977
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30
106994
Honor 8 Pro +20%
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30
124606
Honor 8 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size 11.2 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30 +9%
11:37 hr
Honor 8 Pro
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30 +40%
14:33 hr
Honor 8 Pro
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Honor 8 Pro +4%
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Honor 8 Pro +20%
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2017
Release date March 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A30
3. Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A30
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Samsung Galaxy A30
5. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A30
6. Huawei Honor 8 vs Huawei Honor 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish