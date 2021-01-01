Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 8A

Самсунг Галакси А30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Samsung Galaxy A30
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 107K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79.52%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +1%
546 nits
Honor 8A
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +7%
84.9%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30 +24%
106994
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30 +16%
124606
Honor 8A
107043
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size 11.2 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Honor 8A +31%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 January 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30 vs Redmi Note 7
2. Galaxy A30 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A20
4. Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A40
5. Galaxy A30 vs Redmi Note 8
6. Honor 8A vs Galaxy A10
7. Honor 8A vs Redmi 8A
8. Honor 8A vs Honor 8X
9. Honor 8A vs Y7 (2019)
10. Honor 8A vs Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish