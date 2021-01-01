Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (546 against 452 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 124K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|871:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106994
Mate 20 Lite +37%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
124606
Mate 20 Lite +31%
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|11.2 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:37 hr
Mate 20 Lite +18%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30 +15%
14:33 hr
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30 +1%
24:46 hr
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.25 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1