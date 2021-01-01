Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Meizu Note 9

Самсунг Галакси А30
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Samsung Galaxy A30
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (546 against 442 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 124K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.35%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +24%
546 nits
Note 9
442 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30
84.9%
Note 9 +1%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 850 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30
n/a
Note 9
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30
n/a
Note 9
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30
106994
Note 9 +64%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30
124606
Note 9 +60%
199629
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 Flyme 7.2
OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Note 9. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.

