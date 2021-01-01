Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.