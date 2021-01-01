Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Nokia 7.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Shows 33% longer battery life (92 vs 69 hours)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 119K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.9%
|82.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119825
Nokia 7.2 +41%
168624
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Android One
|OS size
|11.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30 +6%
11:37 hr
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30 +52%
14:33 hr
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
24:46 hr
Nokia 7.2 +17%
28:64 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.6 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
75
Generic camera score
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.25 W/kg
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7.2. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30.
