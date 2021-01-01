Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30
547 nits
Nokia G20
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +4%
84.9%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30
108719
Nokia G20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30
126088
Nokia G20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Nokia G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Nokia G20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2021
Release date March 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G20.

