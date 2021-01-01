Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (545 against 437 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 127K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (99 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +25%
545 nits
Nord N10
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +2%
84.9%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30
n/a
Nord N10
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30
107560
Nord N10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30
127025
Nord N10 +121%
281020

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 11.2 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Nord N10 +34%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Nord N10 +5%
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Nord N10 +20%
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Nord N10 +22%
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 October 2020
Release date March 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.

