Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.