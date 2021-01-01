Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Realme X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А30
VS
Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Samsung Galaxy A30
Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 124K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (698 against 546 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Realme X2 Pro +28%
698 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30
106994
Realme X2 Pro +267%
392734
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30
124606
Realme X2 Pro +290%
485415
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Realme X2 Pro +18%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Realme X2 Pro +20%
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Realme X2 Pro +11%
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Realme X2 Pro +33%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2019
Release date March 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
