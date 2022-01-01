Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (553 against 401 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 151K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +38%
553 nits
Galaxy A03
401 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +4%
84.9%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A30
151586
Galaxy A03 +19%
180041
CPU 50057 59385
GPU 23292 26274
Memory 28923 34858
UX 47973 59038
Total score 151586 180041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 404 403
PCMark 3.0 score - 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 11.2 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Galaxy A03
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 November 2021
Release date March 2019 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.

