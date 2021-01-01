Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.