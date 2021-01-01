Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A10e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A10e

Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy A30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10е
Samsung Galaxy A10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • 37% higher pixel density (403 vs 295 PPI)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 94K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (542 against 450 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Galaxy A10e

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 81.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +20%
542 nits
Galaxy A10e
450 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A30 +4%
84.9%
Galaxy A10e
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30 +27%
119825
Galaxy A10e
94634

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 1.0
OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr
Galaxy A10e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 July 2019
Release date March 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

