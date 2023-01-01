Samsung Galaxy A30 vs A23 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A30 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 32 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 174K)

73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 174K) Shows 45% longer battery life (38:04 vs 26:17 hours)

Shows 45% longer battery life (38:04 vs 26:17 hours) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 616 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.5% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% Response time - 22 ms Contrast - 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A30 +7% 544 nits Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 165 g (5.82 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A30 +3% 84.9% Galaxy A23 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:50 hr 13:53 hr Watching video 11:37 hr 14:37 hr Gaming 05:35 hr 05:40 hr Standby 86 hr 134 hr General battery life Galaxy A30 26:17 hr Galaxy A23 5G +45% 38:04 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 10 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A30 68.4 dB Galaxy A23 5G +26% 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2019 August 2022 Release date March 2019 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.