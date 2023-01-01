Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs A23 5G

Самсунг Галакси А30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 174K)
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (38:04 vs 26:17 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 616 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A30 +7%
544 nits
Galaxy A23 5G
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 g (5.82 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +3%
84.9%
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A30
174927
Galaxy A23 5G +73%
302458
CPU 55088 93053
GPU 28006 70312
Memory 36707 54302
UX 56023 95521
Total score 174927 302458
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A30
404
Galaxy A23 5G +197%
1198
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 404 1198
PCMark 3.0 score - 9944
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:50 hr 13:53 hr
Watching video 11:37 hr 14:37 hr
Gaming 05:35 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 86 hr 134 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A30
26:17 hr
Galaxy A23 5G +45%
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB
Galaxy A23 5G +26%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2022
Release date March 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

