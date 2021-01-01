Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7578 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.