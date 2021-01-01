Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A3 (2016) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30 vs A3 (2016)

Самсунг Галакси А30
VS
Самсунг Галакси А3 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7578 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2300 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.5% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (546 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30
vs
Galaxy A3 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 312 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 69.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30 +14%
546 nits
Galaxy A3 (2016)
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 134.5 mm (5.3 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 65.2 mm (2.57 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 132 gramm (4.66 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30 +22%
84.9%
Galaxy A3 (2016)
69.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7578
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 -
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30 +117%
1318
Galaxy A3 (2016)
608
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30 +120%
4103
Galaxy A3 (2016)
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30 +212%
106994
Galaxy A3 (2016)
34295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 TouchWiz
OS size 11.2 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2300 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Pro mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 December 2015
Release date March 2019 December 2015
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.25 W/kg 0.621 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg 0.524 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A30
3. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A30
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A30
5. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A30
6. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish