Samsung Galaxy A30 vs A3 (2016)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7578 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2300 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 15.5% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (546 against 477 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 33 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|312 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|69.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|134.5 mm (5.3 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|65.2 mm (2.57 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|132 gramm (4.66 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Samsung Exynos 7578
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30 +117%
1318
608
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30 +120%
4103
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30 +212%
106994
34295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|11.2 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2015
|Release date
|March 2019
|December 2015
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.25 W/kg
|0.621 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|0.524 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6