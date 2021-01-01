Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30s vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 10

VS
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 268 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 121K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 259 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30s
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 268 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30s
486 nits
Honor 10 +3%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30s +7%
85.2%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 770 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s
259
Honor 10 +34%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30s
960
Honor 10 +57%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30s
106567
Honor 10 +97%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30s
121470
Honor 10 +31%
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 10.9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30s +2%
86.2 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 April 2018
Release date September 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

