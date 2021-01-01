Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30s vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 10i

Самсунг Галакси А30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (483 against 371 nits)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • 55% higher pixel density (415 vs 268 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 120K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 263 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30s
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30s +30%
483 nits
Honor 10i
371 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A30s +3%
85.2%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s
263
Honor 10i +26%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30s
959
Honor 10i +39%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30s
120753
Honor 10i +28%
154061

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30s
85.4 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (40%)
24 (60%)
Total votes: 40

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy A30s vs P30 Lite
3. Galaxy A30s vs Redmi Note 8T
4. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A31
5. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A40
6. Honor 10i vs P30 Lite
7. Honor 10i vs Redmi Note 8T
8. Honor 10i vs Galaxy A31
9. Honor 10i vs P40 Lite
10. Honor 10i vs Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish