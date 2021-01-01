Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 208K)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (488 against 430 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- 46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 261 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Honor 50 Lite +15%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
960
Honor 50 Lite +28%
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A30s +69%
351734
208522
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|-
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|September 2019
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.54 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.
