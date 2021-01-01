Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30s vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 208K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (488 against 430 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 261 points

Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30s +13%
488 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30s
85.2%
Honor 50 Lite +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s
261
Honor 50 Lite +15%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30s
960
Honor 50 Lite +28%
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A30s +69%
351734
Honor 50 Lite
208522
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 -
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 October 2021
Release date September 2019 November 2021
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

