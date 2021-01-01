Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (486 against 423 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 121K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 259 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|84%
|RGB color space
|98%
|99.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
259
Honor 8X +28%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
960
Honor 8X +39%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106567
Honor 8X +28%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
121470
Honor 8X +14%
138488
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.54 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.
