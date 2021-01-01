Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30s vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 8X

Самсунг Галакси А30s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (486 against 423 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 121K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 259 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30s
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 99.5%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 880:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30s +15%
486 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30s +1%
85.2%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s
259
Honor 8X +28%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30s
960
Honor 8X +39%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A30s
106567
Honor 8X +28%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30s
121470
Honor 8X +14%
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size 10.9 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30s +2%
86.2 dB
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2018
Release date September 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (21.6%)
29 (78.4%)
Total votes: 37

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy A30s and P30 Lite
3. Galaxy A30s and Redmi Note 8T
4. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A31
5. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A40
6. Honor 8X and Galaxy A50
7. Honor 8X and Honor 10i
8. Honor 8X and Galaxy A51
9. Honor 8X and Honor 9X
10. Honor 8X and Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish