Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Huawei Honor 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 14.96% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- 60% higher pixel density (428 vs 268 PPI)
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 121K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Weighs 14 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|70.24%
|RGB color space
|98%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1310:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
960
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106567
Honor 9 +35%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
121470
Honor 9 +63%
198567
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.54 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30s is definitely a better buy.
