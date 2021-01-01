Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.