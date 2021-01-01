Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.