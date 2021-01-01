Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30s vs Realme 6i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 120K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (521 against 483 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G80
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 263 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30s
vs
Realme 6i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 93.4%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30s
483 nits
Realme 6i +8%
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A30s +4%
85.2%
Realme 6i
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30s and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s
263
Realme 6i +48%
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30s
959
Realme 6i +37%
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30s
120753
Realme 6i +68%
202372

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 10.9 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Realme 6i
34:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30s
85.4 dB
Realme 6i
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6i. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
