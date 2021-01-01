Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30s vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (568 against 481 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 383 and 263 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30s
vs
Realme C25s

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30s
481 nits
Realme C25s +18%
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A30s +4%
85.2%
Realme C25s
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30s and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1933 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s
263
Realme C25s +46%
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30s
945
Realme C25s +45%
1367
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 4:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30s
86.2 dB
Realme C25s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 June 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25s is definitely a better buy.

