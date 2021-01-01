Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A30s vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Oppo Realme XT

Самсунг Галакси А30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (483 against 444 nits)
  • Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 120K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (402 vs 268 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 263 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A30s
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 98.9%
PWM 240 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 4 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A30s +9%
483 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A30s +1%
85.2%
Realme XT
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A30s and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 770 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s
263
Realme XT +54%
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A30s
959
Realme XT +55%
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30s
120753
Realme XT +77%
213548

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 10.9 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Realme XT
30:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 25 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A30s
85.4 dB
Realme XT +3%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.54 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme XT is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
