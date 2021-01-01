Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on August 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (120K versus 106K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 263 and 188 points
- Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.2%
|82.8%
|RGB color space
|98%
|88.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1500:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A30s +40%
263
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
959
Galaxy A21s +14%
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A30s +13%
120753
106989
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2,0
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
39:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|25 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|13
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.54 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30s.
Cast your vote
78 (46.4%)
90 (53.6%)
Total votes: 168