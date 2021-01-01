Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (626 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 153K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 411 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +27%
626 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A31 +1%
84.9%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31 +5%
347
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1252
Honor 20S +12%
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31
153673
Honor 20S +10%
169672

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic 2.1
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20S.

