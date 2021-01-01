Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Huawei Nova 8 SE
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 SE
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 156K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|85.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.8%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
353
Nova 8 SE +62%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1261
Nova 8 SE +42%
1791
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
156529
Nova 8 SE +94%
303124
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|27 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|December 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 SE is definitely a better buy.
