Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Huawei P20

Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy A31
VS
Хуавей П20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Shows 65% longer battery life (124 vs 75 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (228K versus 156K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (707 against 647 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 411 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% 99.7%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31
647 nits
Huawei P20 +9%
707 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +6%
84.9%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 820 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31
349
Huawei P20 +12%
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1266
Huawei P20 +36%
1716
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31
156928
Huawei P20 +46%
228487

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 9.1
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31 +22%
16:54 hr
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31 +65%
20:01 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31 +118%
35:56 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
79.3 dB
Huawei P20 +1%
79.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date April 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A31 or Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy A31 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Galaxy A31 or Redmi Note 9S
4. Galaxy A31 or Galaxy M31
5. Galaxy A31 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Huawei P20 or P30 Lite
7. Huawei P20 or Galaxy A51
8. Huawei P20 or P30 Pro
9. Huawei P20 or Honor 20
10. Huawei P20 or P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish