Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.