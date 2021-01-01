Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Huawei Y6s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei Y6s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- 46% higher pixel density (411 vs 282 PPI)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (143K versus 93K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (626 against 394 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|79.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.8%
|94.1%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|100 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1211:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|250 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31 +101%
344
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31 +26%
1249
995
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A31 +28%
110528
86672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31 +54%
143440
93208
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|27 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3266 x 2450
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.
