Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Infinix Hot 10s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- 56% higher pixel density (411 vs 263 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (633 against 463 nits)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.8%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
345
Hot 10s +4%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1257
Hot 10s +7%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
165901
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|27 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|3:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3968 x 2976
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 135 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 10s.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1