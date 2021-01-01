Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Motorola Moto G50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (638 against 363 nits)
- 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 145K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 7% longer battery life (133 vs 124 hours)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 350 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.8%
|93.2%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|2336000 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|44 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1889:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Moto G50 +45%
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1263
Moto G50 +30%
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
110724
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145750
Moto G50 +68%
244406
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|27 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Moto G50 +16%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31 +9%
20:01 hr
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Moto G50 +22%
43:21 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (24th and 12th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 238 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G50. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A31.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1