Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.