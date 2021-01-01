Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Nokia G20

Самсунг Галакси А31
VS
Нокиа G20
Samsung Galaxy A31
Nokia G20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 175 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31
633 nits
Nokia G20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +4%
84.9%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31 +98%
346
Nokia G20
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31 +27%
1253
Nokia G20
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A31
110511
Nokia G20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31
143013
Nokia G20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr
Nokia G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB
Nokia G20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2021
Release date April 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A31
2. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31
3. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A31
4. P40 Lite and Galaxy A31
5. Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A31
6. Poco X3 NFC and Nokia G20
7. Poco M3 and Nokia G20
8. Redmi Note 10 and Nokia G20
9. Nokia 5.3 and Nokia G20
10. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia G20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish