Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Oppo A15
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo A15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
- Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (647 against 484 nits)
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 132K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A15
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
51
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.8%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31 +104%
351
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31 +28%
1265
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A31 +28%
169639
132764
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|ColorOS 11
|OS size
|27 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 124 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.
