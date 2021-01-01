Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.