Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Oppo A9 (2020)

Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy A31
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (626 against 477 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 308 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 153K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +31%
626 nits
A9 (2020)
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A31 +3%
84.9%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31 +13%
347
A9 (2020)
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1252
A9 (2020) +12%
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31
153673
A9 (2020) +10%
168405

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB
A9 (2020)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A9 (2020).

