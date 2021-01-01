Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.