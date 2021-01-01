Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Realme 8s 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G

Самсунг Галакси А31
VS
Оппо Реалми 8S 5G
Samsung Galaxy A31
Oppo Realme 8s 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 342 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Realme 8s 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +6%
629 nits
Realme 8s 5G
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +1%
84.9%
Realme 8s 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31
342
Realme 8s 5G +87%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1248
Realme 8s 5G +105%
2562
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr
Realme 8s 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB
Realme 8s 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2021
Release date April 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 228 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8s 5G is definitely a better buy.

