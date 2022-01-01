Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 190K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +4%
634 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +1%
84.9%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31
345
Realme 9 Pro Plus +2267%
8166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1260
Realme 9 Pro Plus +84%
2322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A31
190586
Realme 9 Pro Plus +165%
505899
CPU 67651 -
GPU 32355 -
Memory 35166 -
UX 55884 -
Total score 190586 505899
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 3 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 572 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6293 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31 +2%
16:54 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31 +11%
20:01 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31 +29%
35:56 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus
27:51 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (30th and 78th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2022
Release date April 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

