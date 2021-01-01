Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.