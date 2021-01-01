Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (624 against 568 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 383 and 344 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +10%
624 nits
Realme C25s
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +4%
84.9%
Realme C25s
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31
344
Realme C25s +11%
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1254
Realme C25s +9%
1367
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A31
108530
Realme C25s
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31
143396
Realme C25s
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 70 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 4:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Realme C25s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Realme C25s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr
Realme C25s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB
Realme C25s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 June 2021
Release date April 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25s.

