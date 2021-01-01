Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (124 vs 100 hours)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (626 against 444 nits)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 153K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 347 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% 98.9%
PWM 238 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +41%
626 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A31
84.9%
Realme XT
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 820 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31
347
Realme XT +16%
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1252
Realme XT +19%
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31
153673
Realme XT +39%
213548

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7
OS size 27 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31 +27%
16:54 hr
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31 +23%
20:01 hr
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31 +16%
35:56 hr
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (14th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB
Realme XT +13%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme XT. But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A31.

