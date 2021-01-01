Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (142K versus 96K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (625 against 405 nits)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (124 vs 114 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 20.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% 95.5%
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms 37 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1095:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +54%
625 nits
Galaxy A02s
405 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +4%
84.9%
Galaxy A02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 820 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31 +167%
344
Galaxy A02s
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31 +154%
1239
Galaxy A02s
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A31
109301
Galaxy A02s
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A31 +47%
142203
Galaxy A02s
96830

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 27 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A31 +2%
16:54 hr
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A31 +25%
20:01 hr
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A31 +4%
35:56 hr
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (21st and 54th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB
Galaxy A02s +2%
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 November 2020
Release date April 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 131 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

