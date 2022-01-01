Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A23

Самсунг Галакси А31
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (39:10 vs 36:17 hours)
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (629 against 464 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 189K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 384 and 345 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A31 +36%
629 nits
Galaxy A23
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +2%
84.9%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A31
345
Galaxy A23 +11%
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A31
1257
Galaxy A23 +29%
1627
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A31
189487
Galaxy A23 +40%
264667
CPU 67651 81885
GPU 32355 48510
Memory 35166 64789
UX 55884 71783
Total score 189487 264667
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A31 +31%
572
Galaxy A23
438
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 572 438
PCMark 3.0 score 6288 7178
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 27 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:31 hr 13:42 hr
Watching video 16:40 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 05:44 hr 06:33 hr
Standby 126 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A31 +8%
39:10 hr
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (26th and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2022
Release date April 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (34.8%)
15 (65.2%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A13
2. Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A32
3. Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A13 5G
4. Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A50
5. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A13
6. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A32 5G
7. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A52
8. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy M32
9. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish