Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Shows 8% longer battery life (39:10 vs 36:17 hours)
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (629 against 464 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 189K)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 384 and 345 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.8%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
345
Galaxy A23 +11%
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1257
Galaxy A23 +29%
1627
|CPU
|67651
|81885
|GPU
|32355
|48510
|Memory
|35166
|64789
|UX
|55884
|71783
|Total score
|189487
|264667
|Stability
|97%
|97%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|572
|438
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6288
|7178
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|27 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|14:31 hr
|13:42 hr
|Watching video
|16:40 hr
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|05:44 hr
|06:33 hr
|Standby
|126 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.
