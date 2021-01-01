Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A3 (2016) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7578 and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2300 mAh
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 15.5% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (626 against 477 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 4GB versus 1.5GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A31
vs
Galaxy A3 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 411 ppi 312 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 69.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8% -
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A31 +31%
626 nits
Galaxy A3 (2016)
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 134.5 mm (5.3 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 65.2 mm (2.57 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 132 gramm (4.66 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A31 +22%
84.9%
Galaxy A3 (2016)
69.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 7578
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 -
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A31 +222%
110528
Galaxy A3 (2016)
34295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 TouchWiz
OS size 27 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2300 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2015
Release date April 2020 December 2015
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.621 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg 0.524 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

