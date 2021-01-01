Samsung Galaxy A31 vs A3 (2016)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7578 and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2300 mAh
- Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 15.5% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (626 against 477 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 4GB versus 1.5GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
- Weighs 53 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|312 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|69.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.8%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|134.5 mm (5.3 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|65.2 mm (2.57 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|132 gramm (4.66 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Samsung Exynos 7578
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|-
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A31 +222%
110528
34295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
143440
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|27 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|December 2015
|Release date
|April 2020
|December 2015
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|0.621 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|0.524 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.
