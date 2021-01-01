Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A31 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7578 and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.